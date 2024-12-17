Know the Prohibited Species
The following aquatic species are prohibited in Pennsylvania (sale, barter, possession or transportation).
- Bighead carp (Hypophtalmichtys nobilis)
- Black carp (Mylopharyngodon piceus)
- Crayfish (all species) except when they are either transported:
- (i) As bait on, in or about the water from which taken.
- (ii) For testing and scientific purposes or restaurant consumption, adequate measures have been taken to prevent their escape and they are accompanied by documentation stating the point of origin and the destination to which they are to be delivered
- European rudd (Scardinius erythropthalmus)
- Quagga mussel (Dreissena bugensis)
- Round goby (Neogobius melanostomus)
- Ruffe (Gymnocephalus cernuus)
- Silver carp (Hypophtalmichtys molitrix)
- Snakehead (all species)
- Tubenose goby (Proterothinus marmoratus)
- Zebra mussel (Dreissena polymorpha)