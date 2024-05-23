Renew Boat Registration

How to Renew
Boat registrations are renewed on a 2-year cycle and expire on the date indicated on the registration card and validation decal. The Commission will mail a renewal notice to the primary owner of the boat before expiration.
Renew online
Visit the Commission's secure e-commerce site, HuntFishPA.
Renew by mail
Complete the renewal notice or registration renewal and return with payment.
Mail here:
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
Division of Licensing and Registration
P.O. Box 68900
Harrisburg, PA 17106-8900
Note -- Titles are issued at time of application, if applicable. If a title is lost, a duplicate or corrected title request must be completed by the title owner or lienholder.
Video: How to Renew a Pennsylvania Boat Registration
This is an instructional video for customers using www.HuntFish.pa.gov to renew their Pennsylvania Boat Registration.