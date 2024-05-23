Renew Boat Registration

Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Renew your powered or unpowered boat registration conveniently online or by mail. 

    How to Renew 

    Boat registrations are renewed on a 2-year cycle and expire on the date indicated on the registration card and validation decal. The Commission will mail a renewal notice to the primary owner of the boat before expiration. 

    Visit the Commission's secure e-commerce site, HuntFishPA.

    Complete the renewal notice or registration renewal and return with payment. 

    Mail here: 

    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
    Division of Licensing and Registration
    P.O. Box 68900
    Harrisburg, PA 17106-8900

    Note -- Titles are issued at time of application, if applicable. If a title is lost, a duplicate or corrected title request must be completed by the title owner or lienholder. 

    Video: How to Renew a Pennsylvania Boat Registration

    This is an instructional video for customers using www.HuntFish.pa.gov to renew their Pennsylvania Boat Registration.