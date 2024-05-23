Apply for a Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation (R3) Grant

About the R3 Grant

Recruitment, retention, and reactivation (R3) of anglers and boaters is important to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC). The R3 Education Grant Program (R3 Grant) provides funding to support R3-related educational programs delivered by our partners. Supporting partners in their efforts significantly increases learning opportunities for current, past, and future anglers and boaters.



Education programs play a role in R3 by providing experiences that increase fishing and boating knowledge and skills, facilitate social support, and provide information on fishing and boating opportunities close to home. The PFBC established this grant program to help others start new R3 education programs or expand their existing efforts.

Eligible Applicants

The PFBC welcomes applications for the development and delivery of education programs that coincide with the agency's efforts to:

Retain current anglers and boaters.

Reactivate former anglers and boaters.

Increase the diversity of Pennsylvania's angler and boater population by recruiting and retaining under-represented audiences.

The R3 Grant will reimburse qualifying organizations up to $25,000 for eligible expenses for projects running approximately July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026. The grants require a minimum 25% match of total project costs. All projects must receive Comptroller approval prior to starting.

R3 Grant Timeline

December 6, 2024 - Application deadline

February 28, 2025 - Approximate grant award announcement date

July 1, 2025 - Approximate start date pending final Comptroller approval



January 15, 2026 - Progress report and first invoice due

June 30, 2026 - Project completion date

July 15, 2026 - Final report and invoice due

Projects selected for funding may only begin upon full execution (approval) by the Comptroller. It may take 60-90 days to complete the formal approval process. Expenses incurred prior to Comptroller approval are ineligible for reimbursement and cannot be used as match.