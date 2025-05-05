About the R3 Grant

The intent of this grant is to primarily support the acquisition of fishing and boating equipment and facilitation of R3 efforts.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will reimburse qualifying organizations up to $25,000 for eligible expenses for projects running approximately July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027. The grant requires a minimum 25% match of total project costs.

This is a reimbursable grant program. Grant funds will be disbursed to the grant recipient only after completion of the project. The PFBC will in no case pre-approve or disburse, in advance, any grant funds.