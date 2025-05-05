Statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day is Saturday, March 2, 2026
Eligible Anglers
- Youth anglers need a Mentored Youth Permit OR a Voluntary Youth Fishing License from the Fish and Boat Commission.
- Accompanied by a licensed adult angler* to participate.
- With their License OR Permit, they can take a total of two trout (combined species) with a minimum length of 7 inches.
*Adult anglers are prohibited from possessing trout.
Anglers Over 16
Anglers 16 years of age or older are adult anglers and need a valid Pennsylvania Fishing License and a current Trout Permit. To participate on MYTD, anglers over 16 must be accompanied by a youth angler with a Mentored Youth Fishing Permit OR a Voluntary Youth Fishing License from the Commission.
Voluntary Youth Licenses support youth programs.
While both the Mentored Youth permit and the Voluntary Youth License provide the opportunity for youth to fish on Mentored Youth Fishing Days, the Voluntary Youth License provides an extended return for both Pennsylvania’s youth and the Commission.
The Commission encourages anglers to purchase either a Voluntary Youth License or a Voluntary Youth License Voucher—for the future of fishing!
How to Buy Youth License and/or Permit
- Visit HuntFish.pa.gov and "Create an Account".
- Follow the prompts and enter your youth's date of birth and social security number.
- Continue to complete required fields for youth's first and last name, address, etc.
- Create a username for your youth.
- Confirm the information you entered and PA residence status.
- On the account homepage, click "Buy Licenses/Permits"
- Under the "Fish" tab, search for:
- Voluntary Youth Annual Fishing License - this costs $2.97 and supports youth programs all year long.
- Mentored Youth Fishing Permit Annual - this is FREE.
- Choose either the license or permit for your youth and "Add to Cart".
- Complete the checkout process.
- On the Order Receipt page, be sure to download your "Receipt and License documents." Page 2 of your receipt is the youth's license or permit. Make sure to keep a digital or print copy on hand on Mentored Youth Trout Day.
Guidance for Mentors
- Youth should be capable of fishing on their own, with limited assistance from mentor.
- Mentor should be fishing within a reasonable distance of actively fishing youth.
- This day is for mentors and their youth, and not designed for large groups of youth fishing, with minimal adult supervision.
- Mentor must have a valid Pennsylvania Fishing License and Trout Permit
Commonwealth Inland Water fishing regulations apply. Special regulation areas are not included in the program. It is unlawful to fish in waters designated as part of the Mentored Youth Fishing Day Program except when participating in the program.