State agencies and their partner organizations like heritage areas and watershed organizations, 501(c)3 nonprofit groups, local governments and water trail managers will find the Pennsylvania Fishing and Boating Access Strategy useful in developing, planning and enhancing access opportunies in their communities.
Fishing and Boating Access Strategy Overview
The Pennsylvania Fishing and Boating Access Strategy will help you to:
- Optimize access area placement
- Enhance current public access
- Prioritize under-resourced communities and areas with limited access
- Maximize accessibility for all users
- Assess site suitability
- Build project support
- Focus on established water trails first
Toolkit for Overcoming Barriers
Solutions and tools on how to overcome physical, financial, psychological, and cultural barriers to improve accesses.Learn More
Case Studies
Previous projects highlighting fishing and boating access improvement scenarios, barriers, solutions and funding.Learn More
Template Access Area Inspection Sheet
View a template of a Fishing and Boating Access Area Inspection sheet.Learn More
Suggested Amenities for Different Types of Access Areas
Discover suggested amenities for rustic or enhanced/developed access sites for fishing and boating.Learn More
Permitting Guidance
Guidance on permits and processes for completing an access improvement project.Learn More
Funding Matrix
Discover multiple opportunities for funding depending on the type of project.Learn More
Funding Opportunities
Boating Facility Grant
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission provides the Boating Facility Grant for the planning, acquisition, development, expansion and rehabilitation of public boating facilities located on the waters of the Commonwealth. The goal of the program is to ensure Pennsylvania’s recreational boaters have the highest quality boating facilities.
Community Conservation Partnerships Program
This grant program, managed by the DCNR Bureau of Recreation and Conservation (BRC), builds connections between Pennsylvanians and the outdoors by supporting recreational improvements, natural resource conservation, and community revitalization efforts.
The Funding Matrix lists broad funding opportunities. Other funding opportunities, such as the Boating Infrastructure Grant (BIG) and Clean Vessel Act (CVA) are available through PFBC or other partner agencies.