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    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Pennsylvania Fishing and Boating Access Strategy

    In collaboration with our partners at the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, this strategy provides tools and resources to identify new fishing and boating access sites, improve existing sites and maximize accessibility so that all users have access to fishing and boating opportunities. 

    View Fishing and Boating Access Strategy Document
    A developed site with ADA adaptive launch and dock with gangway

    State agencies and their partner organizations like heritage areas and watershed organizations, 501(c)3 nonprofit groups, local governments and water trail managers will find the Pennsylvania Fishing and Boating Access Strategy useful in developing, planning and enhancing access opportunies in their communities.

    Fishing and Boating Access Strategy Overview

    The Pennsylvania Fishing and Boating Access Strategy will help you to:

    • Optimize access area placement
    • Enhance current public access
    • Prioritize under-resourced communities and areas with limited access
    • Maximize accessibility for all users
    • Assess site suitability
    • Build project support
    • Focus on established water trails first
    View the Fishing and Boating Access Strategy Document

    Helpful Resources

    An ADA accessible floating dock with adaptive kayak launches constructed along a lakeshore.

    Toolkit for Overcoming Barriers

    Solutions and tools on how to overcome physical, financial, psychological, and cultural barriers to improve accesses.

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    Close-up of a concrete boat ramp with textured concrete for safety precautions.

    Case Studies

    Previous projects highlighting fishing and boating access improvement scenarios, barriers, solutions and funding.

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    Screenshot of the top of the form template of the Fishing and Boating Access Area Inspection Sheet

    Template Access Area Inspection Sheet

    View a template of a Fishing and Boating Access Area Inspection sheet.

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    A woman and a man carrying two kayaks along a "carry-in" boat launch on the Conestoga River.

    Suggested Amenities for Different Types of Access Areas

    Discover suggested amenities for rustic or enhanced/developed access sites for fishing and boating.

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    Image of concrete tables and benches constructed along a river for additional seating.

    Permitting Guidance

    Guidance on permits and processes for completing an access improvement project.

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    Drawing of a new designed boat launch with a parking lot full of trucks with trailers, paved launch ramps and kayaks floating in the river off the ramps.

    Funding Matrix

    Discover multiple opportunities for funding depending on the type of project.

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    Funding Opportunities

    Boating Facility Grant
    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission provides the Boating Facility Grant for the planning, acquisition, development, expansion and rehabilitation of public boating facilities located on the waters of the Commonwealth. The goal of the program is to ensure Pennsylvania’s recreational boaters have the highest quality boating facilities.

    Apply for the Boating Facility Grant

    Community Conservation Partnerships Program
         This grant program, managed by the DCNR Bureau of Recreation and Conservation (BRC), builds connections between Pennsylvanians and the outdoors by supporting recreational improvements, natural resource conservation, and community revitalization efforts.

    Apply for a DCNR Grant

    The Funding Matrix lists broad funding opportunities. Other funding opportunities, such as the Boating Infrastructure Grant (BIG) and Clean Vessel Act (CVA) are available through PFBC or other partner agencies.