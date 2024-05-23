Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Apply for the Cooperative Nursery Grant

    Provides monies for new construction, additions and improvements, and equipment to existing nurseries within the PA Fish and Boat Commission's Cooperative Nursery program.

    Apply Here
    Application Instructions

    About the Cooperative Nursery Grant

    Requests from organizations involved in the PA Fish & Boat Commission’s (PFBC) Cooperative Nursery Program may be considered for grants from the PFBC. The PFBC reserves the right to determine the eligibility of a project for support. Grants will be for a maximum of $3,000.

    The Cooperative Nursery Unit (CNU) staff reviews grant applications each year. To be considered for funding, a completed application (PDF) must be in the Cooperative Nursery Unit office by the date specified in the application memo from the unit (this letter will accompany grant applications). Application memos are sent to sponsors in February or March.

    For more information contact the Commission's Coordinator, Josh Keslar, 814-353-2239, jokeslar@pa.gov.

      Learn more about the Cooperative Nursery Program

      Cooperative Nursery Program

      Application Requirements

      • Completed application form
      • Preference may be given projects with a minimum of 1 to 1 matching funds
      • Matching funds not necessarily needed
      • Projects cannot be started until after contracts are drawn up, no before-the-fact purchases

      Grant application (PDF -- Word)

      Grant application instructions

      Grant criteria

      Grant Program Dates

      Eligible and Ineligible Projects

      PFBC favors supporting projects in the following areas:

      • New sponsor construction
      • Major addition/improvements by sponsors
      • Addition of water quality enhancers and/or monitoring kits
      • Construction of aquatic habitat structures that will enhance the rearing facility
      • Purchase of equipment to be used solely in the operation of the nursery

      PFBC will not provide monies for:

      • Individuals
      • Political activities
      • Loans of any kind
      • Endowment purposes
      • Trip, tours, tickets or advertising
      • Salaries, stipends or general program operations
      • Fish feed

      Contact Information

      Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Cooperative Nursery Unit

      1735 Shiloh Road
      State College, PA 16801
      Fax: 814-355-8264

      Josh Keslar, Unit Leader
      Phone: 814-353-2239
      Email: jokeslar@pa.gov

      John Cingolani, Fisheries Technician
      Phone: 814-353-2237
      Email: jcingolani@pa.gov

      Elizabeth James, Fisheries Technician
      Phone: 814-353-2222
      Email: elijames@pa.gov