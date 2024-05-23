Buy or Redeem a Gift Voucher for a Launch Permit

Buy a Gift Launch Permit Voucher Online
Go to HuntFish.PA.gov log in to your account, create an account or use our guest account.
- Select the "Other" tab and scroll for a list of Gift Vouchers
- Select the 1 or 2 yr. GIFT - Launch Permit Unpowered Boat
- Select the quantity and "Add to Cart"
- To buy additional items, select "Keep Shopping", and add products
- Select "Checkout" to finish your purchase
- Enter credit card and billing Information and "Submit"
- On the Order Receipt page select "Receipt and License Documents" to download your gift voucher
- Give your recipient the voucher to redeem with the voucher number.
Share our "Redeem" instructions below with each gift voucher recipient.
Redeem Gift Launch Permit Voucher Online
Congratulations on your gift of adventure and fun on Pennsylvania's waterways.
Go to HuntFish.PA.gov and log in to your account or create an account.
- Under the "Fish" tab select the launch permit that matches your gift voucher
- Select "Add to cart"
- To buy additional items, select "Keep Shopping" and add products
- In Shopping Cart, add voucher number and click "Apply"
- Click "Checkout" and your gift is redeemed
- If you are purchasing additional products, enter credit card and billing information
- On the Order Receipt page select "Receipt and License Documents" to download your fishing license and/or permit
Please Note: Gift vouchers are not valid permits and may not be used as such when paddling. Vouchers are non-refundable and expire as noted.
Buy or Redeem In-Person
Visit a launch permit agent near you to buy or redeem a gift launch permit voucher.
Give the Gift of Fishing!
Buy a gift fishing license voucher for someone special to redeem and take to the water to cast a line.