Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Buy or Redeem a Gift Voucher for a Launch Permit

    Give the gift of paddling! Buy a gift launch permit voucher for someone special to redeem and explore adventures on the water.

    Buy Online
    Buy In-Person

    Buy a Gift Launch Permit Voucher Online

    Go to HuntFish.PA.gov  log in to your account, create an account or use our guest account. 

    • Select the "Other" tab and scroll for a list of Gift Vouchers
    • Select the 1 or 2 yr. GIFT - Launch Permit Unpowered Boat
    • Select the quantity and "Add to Cart"
    • To buy additional items, select "Keep Shopping", and add products
    • Select "Checkout" to finish your purchase
    • Enter credit card and billing Information and "Submit"
    • On the Order Receipt page select "Receipt and License Documents" to download your gift voucher
    • Give your recipient the voucher to redeem with the voucher number.

    Share our "Redeem" instructions below with each gift voucher recipient. 

    Redeem Gift Launch Permit Voucher Online

    Congratulations on your gift of adventure and fun on Pennsylvania's waterways.

    Go to HuntFish.PA.gov and log in to your account or create an account. 

    • Under the "Fish" tab select the launch permit that matches your gift voucher
    • Select "Add to cart" 
    • To buy additional items, select "Keep Shopping" and add products
    • In Shopping Cart, add voucher number and click "Apply"
    • Click "Checkout" and your gift is redeemed
    • If you are purchasing additional products, enter credit card and billing information
    • On the Order Receipt page select "Receipt and License Documents" to download your fishing license and/or permit

    Please Note:  Gift vouchers are not valid permits and may not be used as such when paddling. Vouchers are non-refundable and expire as noted.

    Buy or Redeem In-Person

    Visit a launch permit agent near you to buy or redeem a gift launch permit voucher.

    View List of Launch Permit Agents

    Boating Regulations

    Before you hit the water, brush up on Pennsylvania fishing regulations with our Summary Book.

    READ REGULATIONS
    Family of four, all wearing life jackets, ride in a powerboat along the Susquehanna River

    Give the Gift of Fishing!

    Buy a gift fishing license voucher for someone special to redeem and take to the water to cast a line.

    Gift a Fishing License