Buy a Launch Permit

Registration vs. Launch Permit
An unpowered boat (canoes, kayaks, rowboats, stand-up paddleboards, etc.) can be launched at Fish and Boat Commission lakes and access areas or Pennsylvania State Parks and Forests if they display a boat registration, Commission launch permit or Pennsylvania State Parks launch permit. It is not required to have both. The Commission does NOT recognize launch permits from other states.
Read more about the benefits of registering your boat instead of purchasing a Launch Permit.
Buy Online
Visit HuntFish.PA.gov to sign-in or create an account to purchase a launch permit.
How to Buy a Pennsylvania Launch Permit Online
This is an instructional video for customers using www.HuntFish.pa.gov to purchase a launch permit for an unpowered boat.
Give the Gift of Paddling!
Buy a Gift Launch Permit Voucher for someone special to explore adventures on the water.
Buy In-Person
You can also buy launch permits in-person at a Commission Office or authorized agents. Find a list of launch permit agents near you!
How to place your Launch Permit
Place your Fish and Boat Commission launch permits on the outside center of each side of the boat. Place the permit stickers high enough to be seen when paddling on the water.