<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=752228193495948&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1"/>
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Buy a Fishing Permit

    Purchase fishing permit to fish for trout and/or the waters of Lake Erie, Presque Isle Bay, and their tributaries including waters that flow into those tributaries.

    Buy Online
    Buy In-Person

    Trout Fishing Permit

    A current Pennsylvania trout permit is required to fish for trout in Pennsylvania waters. Permits are printed on the license.

    An angler “fishes for trout” when the angler:

     

    Lake Erie Fishing Permit

    Waters Where a Lake Erie Permit is Required

    The main tributaries where a permit is required are:

    • Cascade Creek
    • Conneaut Creek
    • Crooked Creek
    • Eightmile Creek
    • Elk Creek
    • Fourmile Creek
    • Mill Creek
    • Raccoon Creek
    • Sevenmile Creek
    • Sixmile Creek
    • Sixteenmile Creek
    • Turkey Creek
    • Twelvemile Creek
    • Twentymile Creek
    • Walnut Creek

    A permit is also required for all of those waters that flow into these main tributaries.

    Waters Where a Lake Erie Permit is Not Required

    Anglers fishing the East and West Basin ponds (Waterworks Ponds, Presque Isle State Park) are not required to possess a Lake Erie Permit. Anglers fishing inland ponds, lakes and reservoirs in Erie County are not required to possess a Lake Erie Permit.

    The following persons are NOT required to possess a trout permit or Lake Erie permit:

    • Persons under 16 years of age.
    • Disabled persons and other individuals who are exempt from fishing license requirements, or who are authorized to fish using an institutional license.
    • Persons who possess a 1-Day Tourist license.

    Video: How to Buy a Pennsylvania Fishing License and/or Fishing Permit Online

    This is an instructional video for customers using www.HuntFish.pa.gov to purchase fishing licenses and fishing permits in Pennsylvania.

    Buy a Combination Trout and Lake Erie Permit

    An angler may need both a trout permit and a Lake Erie permit to fish in waters in the Erie area. Rather than purchasing these individually, a combination Trout Lake Erie permit may be purchased.

    Buy Online
    Buy In-Person