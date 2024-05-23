Buy a Fishing Permit

Trout Fishing Permit
A current Pennsylvania trout permit is required to fish for trout in Pennsylvania waters. Permits are printed on the license.
An angler “fishes for trout” when the angler:
- Takes, kills or possesses, while in the act of fishing, a trout from any Pennsylvania or boundary waters.
- Fishes in waters under special trout regulations.
- Fishes in any Class A Wild Trout Waters or Wilderness Trout Streams or their tributaries.
- Fishes in streams and rivers designated as stocked trout waters on February 19 through May 31.
Lake Erie Fishing Permit
Waters Where a Lake Erie Permit is Required
The main tributaries where a permit is required are:
- Cascade Creek
- Conneaut Creek
- Crooked Creek
- Eightmile Creek
- Elk Creek
- Fourmile Creek
- Mill Creek
- Raccoon Creek
- Sevenmile Creek
- Sixmile Creek
- Sixteenmile Creek
- Turkey Creek
- Twelvemile Creek
- Twentymile Creek
- Walnut Creek
A permit is also required for all of those waters that flow into these main tributaries.
Waters Where a Lake Erie Permit is Not Required
Anglers fishing the East and West Basin ponds (Waterworks Ponds, Presque Isle State Park) are not required to possess a Lake Erie Permit. Anglers fishing inland ponds, lakes and reservoirs in Erie County are not required to possess a Lake Erie Permit.
The following persons are NOT required to possess a trout permit or Lake Erie permit:
- Persons under 16 years of age.
- Disabled persons and other individuals who are exempt from fishing license requirements, or who are authorized to fish using an institutional license.
- Persons who possess a 1-Day Tourist license.
Video: How to Buy a Pennsylvania Fishing License and/or Fishing Permit Online
This is an instructional video for customers using www.HuntFish.pa.gov to purchase fishing licenses and fishing permits in Pennsylvania.