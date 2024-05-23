Apply for the Boating Facility Grant

Additional Information

Who is eligible?



Boating Facility Grants are available to public entities, including townships, boroughs, municipal and county governments as well as to nonprofit groups (501c3) including land trusts, conservancies and watershed associations that have or will have the capability to provide boat access facilities that are open and available for general public use.

What does the grant cover?

Grants cover up to 50% of costs for land acquisition, project design and engineering, development, expansion, and construction of public recreational boat access facilities. Eligible activities include the rehabilitation, expansion or construction of new boat ramps, bulkheads, courtesy floats, access roads, parking areas, restrooms, signs and localized landscaping. All construction activities must benefit and directly support recreational boating. Eligible projects must occur on lands owned by the project sponsor, or where the sponsor has a long-term lease or agreement on the site. Grant funds are to be used for major site improvements and are not available for routine maintenance or operational activities.

What will it cost?

Grant recipients are responsible for at least 50% of the proposed project cost. This 50% match can be cash, the fair market value of any labor or materials, a combination thereof, or grants from other federal, state or local funding sources.

Can you charge for the use of the facility?

No, facilities developed with Boating Facility Grants must remain open to the public and free of charge for 25 years.

Responsibilities under the grant program

Eligible projects must occur on public lands owned by the project sponsor, or where the sponsor has a long-term lease or agreement on the site.

Applicants must be willing to enter into a 25-year agreement to keep the facility open to public use.

All work must be completed within a two-year period.

Applicants must agree to provide for all costs for ordinary and routine maintenance of the facility for the term of the agreement.

Applicants must provide a sign that acknowledges that the facility was constructed or improved with funds from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Applicants must obtain all the necessary permits and local land use approvals required for the construction and operation of the proposed facility.



Resources



The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy's Canoe Access Development Fund (CADF) Project Implementation Manual

Basic Boat Launch Design

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

Bureau of Boating

Boating Facility Grant Program

PO Box 67000

Harrisburg, PA 17106-7000

717-346-8196

Email: ra-boatgrants@pa.gov