Walnut Creek Marina Waiting List

Slips are available on a first come, first served basis. If you'd like to get on our waiting list, please complete our online application.

When a seasonal slip becomes available, the PFBC will invite individuals on the waiting list to sign a slip rental agreement and submit payment. All seasonal slip rentals require a current signed slip rental agreement and payment in full before a boat can be moored at the marina.

Types of Slip Rentals

We offer two seasonal slip rental options based on size of the boat: