Apply to Become a Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Issuing Agent

Become a Boat Registration Issuing Agent

Step 1. Applicant: Carefully read the Boat Registration Issuing Agent Rules & Regulations before signing the last page. This page must accompany your application. The outline addresses the regulations pertaining to the appointment of issuing agents.

Step 2. Applicant: Complete Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Application for Boat Registration Agency, PFBC-751. Per the instructions this form must be accompanied by a one-time non-refundable fee of $250.00.

Step 3. Applicant/ Bonding Company: A completed Surety Bond, enclosed, specifically for issuing temporary boat registrations is required. The minimum bond requirement is $2,000.00. This bond may be secured after you have obtained approval to become an issuing agency, but will delay the process of becoming an active issuing agent.

Step 4. Commission: If your business is approved you will be sent an acceptance letter and an initial supply of forms and instruction manuals.

Thank you for your interest in becoming an Issuing Agent for The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. If you have any questions, feel free to contact the Commission at (866) 262-8734