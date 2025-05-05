Apply to be a Qualified Endangered and Threatened Species Surveyor

Qualified Surveyor Overview

Site-specific surveys are a component of the project review process when a project activity potentially conflicts with an endangered or threatened species and its habitat.



The PFBC has assembled lists of biologists who have documented their expertise to conduct surveys for endangered or threatened species in connection with a proposed or planned development activity. These lists include the names of those individuals who have demonstrated to the PFBC that they meet the qualifications necessary to search for and successfully find and correctly identify listed species and their habitat.



Application and Requirements

