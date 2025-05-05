Apply to be a Qualified Endangered and Threatened Species Surveyor

Qualified Surveyor Overview
Site-specific surveys are a component of the project review process when a project activity potentially conflicts with an endangered or threatened species and its habitat.
The PFBC has assembled lists of biologists who have documented their expertise to conduct surveys for endangered or threatened species in connection with a proposed or planned development activity. These lists include the names of those individuals who have demonstrated to the PFBC that they meet the qualifications necessary to search for and successfully find and correctly identify listed species and their habitat.
Application and Requirements
- Qualified Endangered and Threatened Species Survey or Application Form
- Qualified Endangered and Threatened Species Survey or Requirements
Qualified Threatened and Endangered Species Surveyors
- Blue-Spotted Salamander Surveyors
- Bog Turtle Surveyors
- Eastern Massasauga Surveyors
- Eastern Spadefoot Surveyors
- T&E Fish Surveyors
- Green Salamander Surveyors
- Kirtland's Snake Surveyors
- T&E Mussel Surveyors (Atlantic Slope)
- T&E Mussel Surveyors (Interior Basin)
- Northern Cricket Frog Surveyors
- New Jersey Chorus Frog Surveyors
- Northern Red-Bellied Cooter Surveyors
- Rough Green Snake Surveyors
- Southern Leopard Frog Surveyors
- Timber Rattlesnake Surveyors