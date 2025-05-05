Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Apply to be a Qualified Endangered and Threatened Species Surveyor

    The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) reviews projects to be permitted in or near habitats that may be occupied by endangered or threatened species. 

    Apply Here
    Requirements for Surveyors

    Qualified Surveyor Overview

    Site-specific surveys are a component of the project review process when a project activity potentially conflicts with an endangered or threatened species and its habitat.

    The PFBC has assembled lists of biologists who have documented their expertise to conduct surveys for endangered or threatened species in connection with a proposed or planned development activity. These lists include the names of those individuals who have demonstrated to the PFBC that they meet the qualifications necessary to search for and successfully find and correctly identify listed species and their habitat.

    Application and Requirements

    Qualified Threatened and Endangered Species Surveyors