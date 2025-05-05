Apply for a Venomous Snake Permit

Venomous Snake Permit
A permit is required to hunt, take, catch, kill or possess Timber Rattlesnakes and Eastern Copperheads.
Requirements
- Must have a valid Pennsylvania Fishing License
- Valid Venomous Snake Permit - must purchase at one of our fishing license issuing agents
- Venomous Snake Permit holders must complete an online catch report regardless if they did not hunt or hunted and did not harvest.
Regulations
A fishing license is required to catch or take reptiles and amphibians, and other special regulations, seasons and possession limits apply. It is unlawful to possess endangered or threatened native species. Reference the Summary Book for information on reptile and amphibian hunting seasons and possession limits.
Venomous Snake Catch Report
Venomous Snake Permit holders must submit an online catch report regardless if they did not hunt or hunted and did not harvest.
Download a PDF version of the Venomous Snake Catch Report.
Permit Terms and Conditions
- Permittee shall abide by all current Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission laws and regulations regarding reptiles and amphibians.
- The permit shall be in the possession of the permittee at all times while hunting venomous snakes.
- Permittee must possess a current Pennsylvania resident or non-resident fishing license while hunting venomous snakes.
- It is unlawful to alter, lend or transfer this permit to another person.
- This permit authorizes possession of the Timber Rattlesnake and the Copperhead but DOES NOT authorize the possession of the Eastern Massasauga rattlesnake (state endangered species).
- Permittee shall comply with the seasons and annual limits for Timber Rattlesnakes and Copperheads.
- Permittee may only take, kill or possess Timber Rattlesnakes at least 42 inches in length, which have 21 or more subcaudal scales (see instructions for determining the length and subcaudal count).
- Permittee, upon taking, killing, or possessing a Timber Rattlesnake, shall immediately complete in its entirety the possession tag that is attached to the permit and detach the tag from the permit in the field. Permittee shall complete the possession tag in accordance with the instructions printed on the tag. Permittee shall keep the possession tag in a safe location so that it can be presented along with the Timber Rattlesnake to which it pertains upon the request of an officer authorized to enforce the code. After the possession tag is detached, it is unlawful for permittee to take, catch, kill or possess another Timber Rattlesnake. It is unlawful to alter, borrow, lend or transfer possession tags.
- When presenting a rattlesnake to a taxidermist for mounting, the possession tag shall remain with the rattlesnake while in the possession of the taxidermist.
- 1Reporting a Timber Rattlesnake and/or a Copperhead: If permittee takes, kills or possesses a Timber Rattlesnake and/or Copperhead permittee shall report on the HuntFishPA portal or send in a report on a form prescribed by the PA Fish and Boat Commission within 10 days of the taking, killing, or possession (example: if permittee possessed a Timber Rattlesnake on June 15th and a Copperhead on July 15th then the Timber Rattlesnake report must be submitted by June 27th and the Copperhead report by July 27th).
- If permittee hunted snakes but did not kill or possess a Timber Rattlesnake or Copperhead, permittee shall report on the HuntFishPA portal or send a report on a form prescribed by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to the following address postmarked by AUGUST 10th of the permit year:
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
Division of Environmental Services
Natural Diversity Section
595 E. Rolling Ridge Dr
Bellefonte, PA 16823
Even if permittee did not hunt, capture or retain any snakes during the permit year, permittee must file a report. FAILURE TO SUBMIT THE REQUIRED VENOMOUS SNAKE PERMIT REPORT WILL RESULT IN A CITATION BEING ISSUED FOR VIOLATION OF THE FISH AND BOAT REGULATIONS.
- Permittee shall indemnify and save harmless the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, its officers, agents, and employees, from any and all claims and losses for personal injuries or property damage to any person arising out of the exercise of this permit.
- 13. Upon the request of an officer authorized to enforce the Fish and Boat Code, permittee shall measure a Timber Rattlesnake to determine its length. If permittee is unable to measure the Timber Rattlesnake, permittee shall allow the officer to seize the snake so that a measurement may be taken at another location.
Download the printable version of the Commercial Snapping Turtle Permit Terms and Conditions to view more requirements on length and weight measurements and sex determination.