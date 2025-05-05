Use of Explosives Permit Overview
It is a misdemeanor to alter or disturb any stream bed, fish habitat, water or watershed in any manner that might cause damage to, or loss of, fish or other aquatic life without the necessary permits. It is a misdemeanor to place any explosives in any waters within or on the boundaries of Pennsylvania without a permit.
Application Instructions
These instructions will guide users in HuntFishPA account options and through the completion of an online application.
- Go to HuntFish.PA.gov.
- Log into your account, create a new account or request an Organizational account.
- There are three account types from which to choose.
- Individual
- Access an existing individual account: Log In to Your Customer Account
- Create a new individual account: Create Your Customer Account
- Limited
- A limited profile allows for the completion of an application without providing a social security number.
- Create a new limited account by answering ‘No’ to the question ‘Do you need the ability to purchase a Hunting or Fishing License?’.
- Organizational
- Organizational accounts eliminate the use of personal accounts for applications made as part of a group or on behalf of a client.
- Organizational accounts must be created by PFBC staff. Your account will be created, and login credentials will be provided to you. To request an organizational account, send a request to RA-FB-FISHBOATPERMIT@pa.gov.
- Review account information and select residency status. Then select ‘Yes, its correct’.
- Your Homepage will appear. Select ‘Buy Applications’.
- You should be directed to the ‘Product Catalog’ page. If not, select ‘Catalog’ on the top navigation bar.
- Click on the ‘Applications’ tab (will turn from orange to blue), click on the product.
- When the form displays, follow the instructions and prompts through the form.
- Complete the Acknowledgement and then click ‘Continue’ to navigate to the shopping cart.
- On the Shopping Cart page, select ‘Checkout’. Follow the instructions and prompts to provide payment information and submit the application.
- A receipt page will display, and a transaction email will be sent to the user account email address.
- Select ‘Back to Dashboard’ to return to the dashboard page.
- The application submission can be viewed by selecting ‘Submitted Forms’ under the ‘Licenses’ section on the dashboard page.
- PA Fish and Boat Commission staff will process applications and:
- If the application is approved, the permit will be sent via email.
- If the application is denied, notification will be provided and any fees paid will be returned.
- Incomplete applications will be returned without action.