Use of Explosives Permit Overview

It is a misdemeanor to alter or disturb any stream bed, fish habitat, water or watershed in any manner that might cause damage to, or loss of, fish or other aquatic life without the necessary permits. It is a misdemeanor to place any explosives in any waters within or on the boundaries of Pennsylvania without a permit.

Application Instructions

These instructions will guide users in HuntFishPA account options and through the completion of an online application.