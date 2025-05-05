Apply for a Pennsylvania State Record Fish

Angler Instructions
State record fish are recognized only on weight. The fish must exceed the current state record weight by 2 ounces or more to be considered for a new state record. The listing of current records is available on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission website. Only those species listed on the State Record Fish page of our website will be considered.
The PFBC provides Weight and Length Estimators for most species of fish for reference.
If you believe your fish qualifies as a new state record, read the program rules and follow the steps below. The most important step in this process is to have the fish weighed and then verified by PFBC staff as soon as possible.
1. Collect Witness Information
Obtain contact information for any witnesses of the catch, if applicable.
2. Weigh Fish on Certified Scale
Get the fish weighed on a certified scale legal for trade. These scales are found at locations where items are sold by weight such as grocery stores, markets, hardware stores and feed stores. The scale operator must sign the application. Include the scale certification number and printout or sticker with your application. One other person must witness the weighing. Collect their information on the application. That person cannot be the angler, the scale operator or the witness to the catch.
IMPORTANT: Only those fish exceeding the current state record by 2 ounces will be considered.
3. Contact the PFBC
Contact the PFBC regional law enforcement office closest to your location during business hours to arrange for a PFBC employee to examine your fish.
PFBC staff will confirm the fish identification and the fish measurements. Several days may pass before this examination can occur, so keep the fish whole in a fresh or frozen state.
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Northwest Region - Call 814-337-0444Counties: Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Warren
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Southwest Region - Call 814-445-8974Counties: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington, Westmoreland
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Northcentral Region - Call 814-359-5250Counties: Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, Lycoming, McKean, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union
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Southcentral Region - Call 717-486-7087Counties: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, York
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Northeast Region - Call 570-477-5717Counties: Bradford, Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming
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Southeast Region - Call 717-626-0228Counties: Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Schuylkill
4. Record Where, When and How
Complete the rest of the application with the information on where, when and how you made your catch. The completed form must be signed and notarized. Mail the notarized form, scale printout/sticker, optional photographs and any other supporting materials to:
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
State Record Fish Program
PO Box 67000
Harrisburg PA 17106-7000
Program Rules
IMPORTANT: All rules and conditions must be met for state record consideration. The PFBC reserves the right to reject incomplete or false applications and to request additional information.
- Only those fish on the official state record fish listing will be recognized. This list is published on the State Record Fish page of the PFBC website, FishandBoat.com.
- Fish must be weighed to the nearest whole ounce. Fractions should be rounded to the nearest ounce. The fish must exceed the current state record weight by 2 ounces or more for new state record consideration.
- Fish must be weighed on a certified scale legal for trade.
- The scale must display a valid current seal and identification number. A printout (or sticker) from the scale must be included with the application.
- These scales are found at any entity that sells products or services based upon weight. Examples include grocery stores, delis, markets, hardware stores, feed stores or commercial shippers (e.g. FedEx, UPS, USPS, etc.).
- One person, not including the angler, the scale operator, or a witness to the catch, must witness the weighing and sign and date the application.
- Fish must be caught in Pennsylvania waters open to the public without charge, fee, special permission or membership.
- Waters open to the public are those waters open without condition, restriction or requirement set forth by the landowner or lessor.
- Farm and private ponds, regulated fishing lakes, ponds or stream sections or waters restricted to use by club members or their guests are not considered open to the public, even if no fee is charged.
- On waters which share a boundary with another state, the angler must prove the fish was hooked and landed in Pennsylvania’s portion of said waterbody.
- Fish must be caught by legal methods during legally open seasons on the water where the fish was taken. There is no catch and release category for state record fish.
- Length and girth measurements must be verified by an authorized PFBC employee. Total length is defined as the greatest straight-line length as measured on a fish while laid flat on its side with its mouth closed from the most forward tip of the jaw or snout to the farthest extent of the tail with the upper and lower tail lobes compressed or squeezed together.
- Fish identification must be verified by PFBC staff. The fish must be made available in a fresh or frozen state for further examination by other PFBC staff as needed.
- Photographs:
- Prior to submitting the application, PFBC staff should take photographs and verify the identification and measurements of the fish.
- Applicants are encouraged to submit photographs of the angler with the catch. These photographs are not required. Photographs should not be altered.
- Application must be received within 60 days of the catch.
- Only fish caught by licensed and permitted (when applicable) resident and non-resident anglers are eligible.
- Fish must be caught, hooked and played by one angler, and that angler must be named on the application. Assistance is permissible when landing or boating the fish. Anglers under the age of 16 do not need to be licensed and are eligible.
- The completed application must be sworn to and properly notarized. Incomplete applications may disqualify entrants. Missing information will delay the application review.
- The PFBC reserves the right to further investigate the fish’s identification, the fish’s origin, catch method, context by which the fish was caught and the accuracy of the certified weight. The PFBC also reserves the right to reject entries if there is reasonable doubt regarding any aspect of the application. The PFBC reserves the right to interpret any rule based on the intent of that rule.
- Each entry becomes the property of the PFBC, including all publication rights. The information contained in the application and accompanying photograph(s) may be used for any purpose, including but not limited to press releases, website, published articles and promotional materials. Photographs will not be returned.
- Parental/guardian signature is required when the applicant is under 18 years of age.