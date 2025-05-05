Apply for a Pennsylvania State Record Fish

Angler Instructions

State record fish are recognized only on weight. The fish must exceed the current state record weight by 2 ounces or more to be considered for a new state record. The listing of current records is available on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission website. Only those species listed on the State Record Fish page of our website will be considered.

The PFBC provides Weight and Length Estimators for most species of fish for reference.

If you believe your fish qualifies as a new state record, read the program rules and follow the steps below. The most important step in this process is to have the fish weighed and then verified by PFBC staff as soon as possible.