Apply for an Institutional Fishing License

About Institutional Fishing Licenses
Any resident of this Commonwealth who is a resident patient in a Commonwealth owned or supported medical or rehabilitation institution or county home or hospital, is a veteran and a patient in a United States Government Veterans’ Administration Hospital or in a State veterans’ home or is a juvenile of a State youth development center or forestry camp, and who may benefit from recreational fishing during the course of treatment, rehabilitation or hospitalization is eligible for inclusion on an institutional fishing license issued by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) to a qualifying institution at no cost per 30 PA. C.S. § 2708.
Application Instructions
These instructions will guide users in HuntFishPA account options and through the completion of an online Institutional License application.
- Go to HuntFish.PA.gov.
- Log into an existing account or create a new account.
- There are three account types from which to choose.
- Individual account - For individuals who are reporting a stocking event.
- Access an existing individual account: Log In to Your Customer Account (egov.com)
- Create a new individual account: Create Your Customer Account (egov.com)
- Limited account - A limited profile allows for the completion of a Notice of Stocking (NOS) form without providing a social security number.
- Create a new limited account by answering ‘No’ to the question ‘Do you need the ability to purchase a Hunting or Fishing License?’.
- Organizational account - Organizational accounts eliminate the use of personal accounts for applications made as part of a group or on behalf of a client. To request an organizational account, contact RA-FB-FISHBOATPERMIT@pa.gov.
- Individual account - For individuals who are reporting a stocking event.
- There are three account types from which to choose.
- Review account information and select residency status (all account types). Then select ‘Yes, its correct’.
- Your Homepage will appear. Select ‘Buy Applications’.
- You should be directed to the ‘Product Catalog’ page. If not, select ‘Catalog’ on the top navigation bar.
- In the ‘Applications’ tab, click on the Institutional Fishing License Application product.
- When the form displays, follow the instructions and prompts through the form.
- Application Status: If your organization has been approved previously for an Institutional License, select ‘Renewal’.
- Complete the Acknowledgement and then click ‘Continue’ to navigate to the shopping cart.
- On the Shopping Cart page, select ‘Checkout’ to submit the application.
- The receipt page is displayed, and a system generated email is sent to the email address on your user account.
- Select ‘Back to Dashboard’ to return to the dashboard page.
- The application submission can be viewed by selecting ‘Submitted Forms’ under the ‘Licenses’ section on the dashboard page.
- PA Fish and Boat Commission staff will process applications and if approved, send the license to the email address on your user account. New applicants will be contacted to verify license qualifications.