Apply for an Institutional Fishing License

About Institutional Fishing Licenses

Any resident of this Commonwealth who is a resident patient in a Commonwealth owned or supported medical or rehabilitation institution or county home or hospital, is a veteran and a patient in a United States Government Veterans’ Administration Hospital or in a State veterans’ home or is a juvenile of a State youth development center or forestry camp, and who may benefit from recreational fishing during the course of treatment, rehabilitation or hospitalization is eligible for inclusion on an institutional fishing license issued by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) to a qualifying institution at no cost per 30 PA. C.S. § 2708.