Apply for a Fishing License as a Disabled Veteran

How to qualify for a reduced fishing license?

Any disabled veteran who has a service-connected disability who is between 60 and 99 percent disabled as certified by the United States Veterans Administration and is a resident of this Commonwealth may initially obtain a reduced fee resident annual or a senior resident lifetime fishing license upon application to the Fish and Boat Commission or county treasurer.

To qualify for a reduced fishing license, an applicant must:

Be a bona fide resident of Pennsylvania;

(1) Have a service-connected disability

AND

(2) Be 60 to 99% disabled as certified by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).