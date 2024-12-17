Apply for a Permit to Install Floating Structures and Private Aids to Navigation

About Aids to Navigation (ATON)
Private aids to navigation are buoys for individuals or organizations to place permanently or temporarily on Commonwealth waters for private use.
- These buoys may include slow, no-wake buoys near private docks or temporary markings for approved regattas or races.
- Purchasing, positioning, setting, and maintaining private buoys is the responsibility of the applicant.
- Permanent private buoys must be marked with the PFBC permit number.
- Private aid permits are valid for a calendar year and must be renewed before the start of the following year to remain valid.
How to Apply
Read regulations on page 2 of the application before completing this form.
Applications must be submitted to the address on the form along with the established application fee. Enclose check/money order, payable to the PFBC, and mail application to:
PFBC Bureau of Boating
P.O. Box 67000
Harrisburg, PA 17106-7000