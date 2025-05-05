Apply for a Commercial Snapping Turtle Permit

Commercial Snapping Turtle Permit
Snapping Turtle Permits are not needed to collect Snapping Turtles for personal use. A permit is required to hunt, take, catch or kill Snapping Turtles for the purpose of sale, barter or trade.
Requirements
- Must have a valid Pennsylvania Fishing License
- Valid Commercial Snapping Turtle Permit - purchase online or via a fishing license issuing agent
- Commercial Snapping Turtle Permit holders must complete an online harvest report regardless if they did not hunt or hunted and did not harvest during the permit year.
Regulations
Individuals with a valid Pennsylvania fishing license are permitted to take a daily limit of 15 Snapping Turtles and have a total of 30 in their possession. Reference the Summary Book for seasons and consumption advice.
Commercial Snapping Turtle Harvest Report
Commercial Snapping Turtle Permit holders must submit an online harvest report regardless if they did not hunt or hunted and did not harvest.
Download a PDF version of the Commercial Snapping Turtle Harvest Report.
Permit Terms and Conditions
- Permittee shall abide by current Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission laws and regulations regarding reptiles and amphibians.
- Permittee must possess a current Pennsylvania resident or non-resident fishing license while hunting snapping turtles.
- The permit must be in the possession of the permittee at all times while hunting snapping turtles.
- Permittee must comply with the season and the daily and possession limits for snapping turtles (daily limit=15, possession limit=30).
- Permittee must complete an annual harvest report for all turtles harvested online at HuntFish.PA.gov or send by mail on the form prescribed by the Commission to the following address postmarked by DECEMBER 1ST of the permit year:
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
Division of Environmental Services
Natural Diversity Section
595 E. Rolling Ridge Dr
Bellefonte, PA 16823
- Even if the permittee does not hunt, take, catch or kill any common snapping turtles during the permit year, the permittee must file a report. THE COMMISSION MAY DENY PERMITS FOR FUTURE YEARS, IF THE COMMISSION DOES NOT RECEIVE A REPORT BY THE DECEMBER 1st DEADLINE.
Download the printable version of the Commercial Snapping Turtle Permit Terms and Conditions to view more requirements on length and weight measurements and sex determination.