Request to Participate in the Farm Show

To participate in the Farm Show, there are several ways to register. The form you fill out is based on the event you would like to participate in.

General Entry

For general entry to the farm show, submit an application online by clicking on the button above, or by filling out a General Entry Blank Form.

Family Living

The Family Living area at the Pennsylvania Farm Show showcases crafts, foods, and more. There are also contests for making treats like apple pie and chocolate cake.

To register as a group or family, fill out the Exhibitor Group (Family) Entry Form. You also need to fill out a County of Origin Declaration for your livestock.

Livestock

At the Farm Show, there are six big buildings and three arenas where you can watch over 30 animal contests. You'll see animals like Belgian horses and mini rabbits. There are also fun things to do like watching celebrities milk cows and seeing the Sheep to Shawl contest.

To participate, you need to complete the Pennsylvania Farm Show Certification and Disclosure Form. This shows that the animals listed didn't get any drugs that were not approved, and you waited long enough after giving the approved medicines.

Fashions with a Flair

To participate in the Fashions with a Flair fashion show, you need to fill out the Entry Form and enter your garments in Clothing and Textiles Classes in Division and enter your Clothing and Textiles.

Commercial Vendors

Commercial vendors who would like to participate in the farm show, will have to fill out a list of forms and sheets. See forms on the Commercial Vendors webpage.