Request to Participate in the Farm Show

Overview
The next Pennsylvania Farm Show takes place on Saturday, January 4 through Saturday, January 11, 2025 in Harrisburg, PA at the PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Forms and Registration
To participate in the Farm Show, there are several ways to register. The form you fill out is based on the event you would like to participate in.
General Entry
For general entry to the farm show, submit an application online by clicking on the button above, or by filling out a General Entry Blank Form.
Family Living
The Family Living area at the Pennsylvania Farm Show showcases crafts, foods, and more. There are also contests for making treats like apple pie and chocolate cake.
To register as a group or family, fill out the Exhibitor Group (Family) Entry Form. You also need to fill out a County of Origin Declaration for your livestock.
Livestock
At the Farm Show, there are six big buildings and three arenas where you can watch over 30 animal contests. You'll see animals like Belgian horses and mini rabbits. There are also fun things to do like watching celebrities milk cows and seeing the Sheep to Shawl contest.
To participate, you need to complete the Pennsylvania Farm Show Certification and Disclosure Form. This shows that the animals listed didn't get any drugs that were not approved, and you waited long enough after giving the approved medicines.
Fashions with a Flair
To participate in the Fashions with a Flair fashion show, you need to fill out the Entry Form and enter your garments in Clothing and Textiles Classes in Division and enter your Clothing and Textiles.
Commercial Vendors
Commercial vendors who would like to participate in the farm show, will have to fill out a list of forms and sheets. See forms on the Commercial Vendors webpage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Farm Show Parking is $15, and all major credit cards are accepted.
For faster service, have your card ready upon entry to the parking lot. There is a free shuttle service that will deliver attendees to the entrances.
There are two parking lots for the Farm Show:
- East of the complex at Elmerton Avenue and Sycamore Drive.
- At Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) on Wildwood Park Drive, north of the complex.
If you lost something at the PA Farm Show, go to the Security Desk in the Cameron Street Lobby to check Lost and Found.
- Friday, January 5, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (food court only, free parking)
- Saturday, January 6, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, January 7, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Monday, January 8 through Friday, January 12, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, January 13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Handicapped parking is available in all Farm Show Complex lots. You can also drop off people at the Cameron Street Lobby circle for a shorter walk to the show.
Yes, they are located at the security desk in the Cameron Street Lobby for free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Only service dogs are permitted at the facility during this event.
Dial 911 for emergencies. The Pennsylvania State Police handle security and traffic. They're always around, and medical help is ready if needed. Remember, if you notice anything unusual, speak up and call 717-787-4171.