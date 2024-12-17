Request to Become a Farm Show Sponsor

Overview
The Pennsylvania Farm Show provides many chances for businesses to get noticed.
Partnership Opportunities
See the different ways you can sponsor events at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Advertising:
-
Wall signs in halls, hallways, arenas, scoreboard, and outdoors
-
Electronic signs at the complex entrance
-
Ads on interior TVs
-
Website ads
-
Ads in Farm Show materials
-
Booth space at some shows
-
Brochure distribution
Sponsorship:
-
Events at the Farm Show
-
Other opportunities like equipment, tools, food items, etc.
Naming Rights:
-
Venues: Eight halls and three arenas
-
Meeting Rooms: 17 major rooms and more than 20 other rooms/offices
-
Conference Centers: Crossroads and Keystone Conference Centers
Contact us
To find out more about advertising, sponsorship, and naming rights opportunities, please contact Sharon Myers at ssmyers@pa.gov or call 717-787-5373.