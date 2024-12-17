Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Request to Become a Farm Show Sponsor

    If you want to promote your business, there are many ways you can partner with the Pennsylvania Farm Show to get exposure.

    Overview

    The Pennsylvania Farm Show provides many chances for businesses to get noticed. 

    Partnership Opportunities

    See the different ways you can sponsor events at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

    Advertising:

    • Wall signs in halls, hallways, arenas, scoreboard, and outdoors

    • Electronic signs at the complex entrance

    • Ads on interior TVs

    • Website ads

    • Ads in Farm Show materials

    • Booth space at some shows

    • Brochure distribution

    Sponsorship:

    • Events at the Farm Show

    • Other opportunities like equipment, tools, food items, etc.

    Naming Rights:

    • Venues: Eight halls and three arenas

    • Meeting Rooms: 17 major rooms and more than 20 other rooms/offices

    • Conference Centers: Crossroads and Keystone Conference Centers

    Contact us

    To find out more about advertising, sponsorship, and naming rights opportunities, please contact Sharon Myers at ssmyers@pa.gov or call 717-787-5373.