Request Ethics Training

Commission staff members are ready, willing and able to conduct educational training workshops for your association, group or organization upon request at no charge.

In the past, Commission staff members have made appearances at association annual events, conferences, seminars, workshops, panels and presentations in relation to the Ethics Law and ethics in government.

At conferences, Commission staff members avail themselves to conference attendees by staffing an informational booth in the exhibit halls where they distribute information and answer questions.

The Commission may be able to offer Continuing Legal Education Ethics credits for in-person Attorney attendance.