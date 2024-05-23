Request an Advisory Opinion

Ethics Act – The only persons or entities which have the authority or standing to request an advisory are: (1) the person whose conduct is in question or his authorized representative; (2) the appointing authority of the person whose conduct is in question; and (3) the present employer of the person whose conduct is in question.

If you are requesting an advisory regarding the conduct of a person other than yourself , you must establish standing to request the advisory by confirming that: (1) your inquiry has been expressly authorized by the person whose conduct is in question; (2) you are the appointing authority or present employer of the person whose conduct is in question; or (3) your inquiry has been expressly authorized by the appointing authority or present employer of the person whose conduct is in question (where the appointing authority or employer is a board, majority action by the board is required to authorize the request).

NOTE FOR SOLICITORS : Status as a solicitor is insufficient, in and of itself, to establish your standing to submit an advisory request regarding the conduct of a person other than yourself, and you must establish standing to submit the advisory request as set forth above.