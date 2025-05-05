File a Statement of Financial Interests

The Ethics Act provides that public officials, public employees, solicitors, candidates and nominees – as those terms are defined by the Ethics Act – must file the Statement of Financial Interests form. Public officials and public employees are specifically required to file the Statement of Financial Interests form each year the position is held and the year following termination of service.

Each year, the filing deadline for solicitors, public officials and public employees (who are not candidates or nominees) is May 1. This means that for solicitors, public officials and public employees (who are not candidates or nominees) the forms for calendar year 2024 are due to be filed by May 1, 2025. Candidates and nominees are subject to different filing deadlines and should contact the State Ethics Commission for further information.

All filers, excluding those current/active statewide officials and employees who are required to file with the Governor’s Office of Administration, are welcome to electronically file at our website. See detailed filing instructions as well as the electronic form available at this link:

Web Statement of Financial Interests Form

Web Form Filing Instructions

For forms due in 2025 for calendar year 2024​, all public officials required to file with the State Ethics Commission have the option to file this form utilizing either the paper format or electronically via the Commission’s Web SFI.

In order to function properly, this form requires the Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Mozilla Firefox.

It is important to note that all filers will still need to submit a copy of their electronically filed form, or their paper form, to all required filing locations other than the State Ethics Commission.

Note:

At the present time, filing electronically is available only to state level public officials and public employees who are required by provisions of the State Ethics Act to file with the State Ethics Commission. Any filings made by other public officials/public employees will be considered voluntary. All filers will still need to submit a paper version and/or a copy of their electronically filed form to all required filing locations other than the State Ethics Commission.

For those filers who would like to file the traditional paper form, you may print a copy at this link:

Statement Of Financial Interests REV 01_25 - PDF

Please see the back of the form for filing requirements (who must file, where to file and when to file).

Important:

If you are a current Commonwealth of Pennsylvania employee under the Governor’s jurisdiction, please file your form on the Office of Administration’s website to be in compliance with a possible Code of Conduct requirement. Here is the link to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s online financial disclosure filing website:

www.fd.state.pa.us