    Build Your Future in Public Service

    Apply for Internships with the Commonwealth

    Get hands-on experience with projects that align with your career aspirations and personal passions. Our paid internship program offers more than just a resume boost—it’s a chance to make a real impact in your community while learning from experienced professionals.

    Why Intern with Us?

    Start your career with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania today. Explore our programs and find where your passion for public service can take you.

    • Mentorship Work alongside seasoned professionals who are dedicated to helping you grow. Our mentors are not just experts in their fields; they are committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders.
    • Real-World Experience Dive into projects that matter. You’ll have the opportunity to apply what you’ve learned in the classroom to real challenges in public service.
    • Career Preparation Our internships are designed to build a strong foundation for your future. Whether you're in high school or college, you’ll gain the skills and experience needed to pursue a career that makes a difference.
    Award-Winning Program

    One of the Greatest Places to Intern in PA (2025)

    The PA Chamber Foundation named our internship program one of the best in the state. Gain real-world experience, expert mentorship, and a chance to make an impact in Pennsylvania.

    Who Can Apply?

    We offer internship opportunities for both high school and college students. If you’re passionate about public service and eager to contribute to positive change, we want to hear from you.

    Steps to Apply

    We have a wide range of opportunities across the Commonwealth. Start by finding a job that fits your skills and interests.

    Gather your resume, cover letter, and references. Some positions may also require additional documents like college transcripts or certifications. If needed, these will be checked by our evaluation staff to ensure you meet the requirements. 

    Apply online quickly and securely. After submitting your application, be sure to check your email for a confirmation and follow-up communication from our team. 

    Explore our Internship Opportunties

    Explore opportunities in IT, healthcare, public policy, and more. Get hands-on experience and make a real impact in Pennsylvania.

    Engineering

    Design, build, and maintain the infrastructure that keeps Pennsylvania running. Work on projects that range from roads and bridges to public buildings and utilities.

    Environmental Science

    Protect and preserve Pennsylvania’s natural resources. Participate in conservation efforts, environmental monitoring, and sustainable development projects.

    Healthcare

    Make a difference in the lives of Pennsylvanians by providing care and support. Work in public health, medical facilities, or community health programs.

    Transportation

    Keep Pennsylvania moving. Help develop and maintain the state’s transportation systems, from highways and public transit to aviation and rail.

    Maintenance & Trades

    Keep essential services running smoothly. Work with your hands in roles like plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, and general maintenance.

    Social Services

    Support individuals and families in need. Work in areas such as child welfare, mental health services, and community outreach programs.

    Technology

    Shape the future of digital services in Pennsylvania. Work on IT projects, cybersecurity, data management, and software development to improve public services.

