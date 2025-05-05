Apply for Internships with the Commonwealth

-
Mentorship Work alongside seasoned professionals who are dedicated to helping you grow. Our mentors are not just experts in their fields; they are committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders.
Real-World Experience Dive into projects that matter. You’ll have the opportunity to apply what you’ve learned in the classroom to real challenges in public service.
Career Preparation Our internships are designed to build a strong foundation for your future. Whether you're in high school or college, you’ll gain the skills and experience needed to pursue a career that makes a difference.
Steps to Apply
We have a wide range of opportunities across the Commonwealth. Start by finding a job that fits your skills and interests.
Gather your resume, cover letter, and references. Some positions may also require additional documents like college transcripts or certifications. If needed, these will be checked by our evaluation staff to ensure you meet the requirements.
Apply online quickly and securely. After submitting your application, be sure to check your email for a confirmation and follow-up communication from our team.
Engineering
Design, build, and maintain the infrastructure that keeps Pennsylvania running. Work on projects that range from roads and bridges to public buildings and utilities.View openings
Environmental Science
Protect and preserve Pennsylvania’s natural resources. Participate in conservation efforts, environmental monitoring, and sustainable development projects.View openings
Healthcare
Make a difference in the lives of Pennsylvanians by providing care and support. Work in public health, medical facilities, or community health programs.View openings
Transportation
Keep Pennsylvania moving. Help develop and maintain the state’s transportation systems, from highways and public transit to aviation and rail.View openings
Maintenance & Trades
Keep essential services running smoothly. Work with your hands in roles like plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, and general maintenance.View openings
Social Services
Support individuals and families in need. Work in areas such as child welfare, mental health services, and community outreach programs.View openings
Technology
Shape the future of digital services in Pennsylvania. Work on IT projects, cybersecurity, data management, and software development to improve public services.View openings