Apply for Fellowships with the Commonwealth

Current Fellowship
-
Workforce Development
-
Environmental Protection
-
Climate Change/Environmental Justice
-
Public Health
-
Transportation Planning
-
Workforce Development
-
Broadband Access
-
Clean Energy
-
Housing
-
Climate Change
-
Agriculture
-
Aging and Long-Term Care
-
Emerging Technology
The fellowship offers a rigorous, immersive experience that attracts candidates from top institutions, with a variety of backgrounds in public administration, social work, ecosystem management, and more. Fellows are currently contributing to departments like Aging, Agriculture, Human Services, and Environmental Protection.