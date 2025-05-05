Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    File an Educator Misconduct Mandatory Report

    File a misconduct mandatory report to start the educator investigation process. 

    Chief School Administrator form
    Educator form

    Overview

    The Department of Education prosecutes educator discipline cases and supporting regulations. Chief school administrators of schools have additional mandatory reporting duties when an educator's conduct is in question. 

     

    File a ​Mandatory Report

    The Department receives, reviews, and investigates pre-complaint referrals and educator misconduct complaints. 

    If discipline is needed, the Department takes accused educators to trial before the Professional Standards and Practices Commission.

    In addition to submitting the required forms, chief school administrators of schools have more reporting responsibilities when an educator's conduct is in question. 

     

    Report procedures

    Contact us

    For information or questions about the Mandatory Report Forms, please call us at (717) 787-5500 or mail reports to:

    Pennsylvania Department of Education

    Office of Chief Counsel

    607 South Drive, 3rd Floor

    Harrisburg, PA 17120

     