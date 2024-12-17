Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Banking & Securities

    Request Free Financial Publications

    We offer free brochures and hand-outs on various financial topics. Interested in getting these publications? Send us an email request. 

    Send Request
    View all available publications

    Overview

    We offer a wide range of free brochures and handouts. Our publications cover a wide range of topics, such as:

    • Investment tips and strategies
    • Retirement planning and financial security
    • Fraud prevention and scam awareness
    • Financial education for different life stages
    • Understanding financial products and services
    • Identity theft protection and cybersecurity
    • Working with financial professionals
    • Military and elder financial guidance

    If you'd like to receive these types of publications, send us an email at informed@pa.gov.