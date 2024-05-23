Apply for a Job at the Department of Banking & Securities

Overview
The PA Department of Banking and Securities is an accredited financial regulatory agency that works to ensure consumers and businesses are well-informed about the financial marketplace.
Why work at DoBS?
The department places a high value on employee satisfaction and development to ensure a motivated workforce. We offer:
- Competitive salary
- Stable and supportive work environment
- Networking opportunities
- Tuition reimbursement
- Comprehensive benefits
- Retirement package
- Travel to onsite assignments
- Paid holidays
- Parking provided or travel reimbursed
- On-the-job training
- Professional development
- Certain certificate incentives available
- May be eligible for student loan forgiveness
- Home-headquartered or teleworking available
LOCATION: Our headquarters are located in Harrisburg, with a field office in Pittsburgh. The majority of examiner positions are home-headquartered throughout the commonwealth and travel.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania was also recently named one of the top employers in Pennsylvania in a new survey conducted by Forbes Magazine and Statista. Read about it in the November 2023 issue of The Quarter.
The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities is proud to be an equal opportunity employer supporting workplace diversity.
How to Apply
- Go to www.employment.pa.gov
- Click "OPEN JOBS."
- Click "Open to public."
- ‘Filter’ by: location, department or job. If we have any vacancies, they will be listed under The Department of Banking and Securities.
- Subscribe for job alerts regarding future jobs. All of the jobs listed are Commonwealth jobs.
- Apply by selecting the job highlighted in blue. It will give you an outline of the job and the option to APPLY.
- Select "APPLY;" you will be asked to create an account.
Civil service job postings describe the hiring process used to fill the position. You will be asked to complete an application and answer job-related questions online.
New employment opportunities are posted on a continual basis. You are encouraged to visit the Commonwealth Job Opportunities website frequently and sign up to receive “Job Alerts” for notification by email.
Examiners Overview
Examiners are introduced to a wide variety of financial services and gain insight on industry trends and directions, while ensuring the organizations DoBS regulates comply with all applicable laws and fulfill necessary requirements.
This is beginning level professional work in the examination of depository financial institutions or trust companies regulated by the Department of Banking and Securities for compliance with laws, regulations and sound management practices.
An employee in this job performs a variety of assignments and participates in formal training programs and on-the-job training to develop skills in the application of examination techniques for depository financial institutions or trust companies. Work includes assisting in the examination of records, policies and procedures for compliance with regulations. As knowledge and technical proficiency is acquired, employees are given increased responsibility for completing assigned portions of an examination of small or moderately sized departments within depository financial institutions. Work at this level involves assisting in the examination of records under the guidance of higher-level examiners, who assign work, provide instruction and assistance on work problems and review work upon completion for quality and adherence to established policies and procedures.
Starting Salary: $50,836
This is beginning level professional work in the examination, investigation, and/or audit of non-depository financial institutions, securities entities, and/or securities regulated by the Department of Banking and Securities.
An employee in this job performs a variety of assignments and participates in training programs and on-the-job training to develop skills in the application of examination, investigation, and audit techniques for non-depository financial institutions, securities entities, and/or securities. Work includes assisting in the examination or audit of records, policies, and procedures for compliance with regulations or assisting in conducting investigations of non-depository financial institutions, securities entities, and/or securities. Employees may work on assignments with limited complexity independently. As technical proficiency is acquired, employees are given increased responsibility for the independent examination, investigation, or audit of assignments with greater complexity. Work is performed under the guidance of the supervisor or higher-level examiners, who provide instruction and assistance. Work is closely reviewed for adherence to policies and procedures and to ensure reports contain required follow-up for corrective action.
Starting Salary: $50,836