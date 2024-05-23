Apply for a Job at the Department of Banking & Securities

Why work at DoBS?

The department places a high value on employee satisfaction and development to ensure a motivated workforce. We offer:

Competitive salary

Stable and supportive work environment

Networking opportunities

Tuition reimbursement

Comprehensive benefits

Retirement package

Travel to onsite assignments

Paid holidays

Parking provided or travel reimbursed

On-the-job training

Professional development

Certain certificate incentives available

May be eligible for student loan forgiveness

Home-headquartered or teleworking available

LOCATION: Our headquarters are located in Harrisburg, with a field office in Pittsburgh. The majority of examiner positions are home-headquartered throughout the commonwealth and travel.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania was also recently named one of the top employers in Pennsylvania in a new survey conducted by Forbes Magazine and Statista. Read about it in the November 2023 issue of The Quarter.

The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities is proud to be an equal opportunity employer supporting workplace diversity.