Schedule the Mobile Veterans' Outreach Team for an Event

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) wants to make it easier for the state's nearly 700,000 veterans and their families to get benefits. One way they do this is through Mobile Veterans Service Officer (VSO) Outreach Teams.

There are many benefits available to veterans and their families, including:

disability compensation

pensions

VA healthcare

burial benefits

education

job training

state nursing home care

The Mobile VSO Outreach Teams can provide information and help with these benefits. DMVA works with County Directors of Veterans Affairs, veterans’ groups, and local officials to help make these events successful.