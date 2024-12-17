Schedule the Mobile Veterans' Outreach Team for an Event

Overview
The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) wants to make it easier for the state's nearly 700,000 veterans and their families to get benefits. One way they do this is through Mobile Veterans Service Officer (VSO) Outreach Teams.
There are many benefits available to veterans and their families, including:
- disability compensation
- pensions
- VA healthcare
- burial benefits
- education
- job training
- state nursing home care
The Mobile VSO Outreach Teams can provide information and help with these benefits. DMVA works with County Directors of Veterans Affairs, veterans’ groups, and local officials to help make these events successful.
How to schedule the Mobile VSO Outreach Team for an event
If you want to schedule a Mobile VSO Outreach Team for your event, fill out the request form. You must submit it at least 45 days before the event, but no later than 6 months in advance. We cannot guarantee every request will be fulfilled. If you have other date options, please include them on the form.
Requests made less than 30 days before the event will only be considered if space is available. We will let you know as soon as possible if we can fulfill your request.