Schedule our Veterans' Outreach Team for an Event

Overview
The Outreach Team can be scheduled in support of community events, veteran specific related events, county fairs and parades. We are ready to support both indoor and outdoor events depending on your needs. While availability is more limited, we also have three wrapped vehicles that we use to enhance our presence at outdoor events.
How to schedule the Outreach Team for an event
If you want to schedule the Outreach Team for your event, fill out the request form. You must submit it at least 45 days before the event. We cannot guarantee every request will be fulfilled. If you have other date options, please include them on the form.
Requests made less than 30 days before the event will only be considered if space is available. We will let you know as soon as possible if we can fulfill your request.