Request a Veteran's Military Record

The best way to manage your military documents is to keep them in a safe place after leaving the military. The DMVA recommends that veterans file their paperwork with the Prothonotary’s Office at their county courthouse. This way, they will always have access to a copy of their documents and avoid losing the originals.

If you lose your military paperwork, DMVA can help. Veterans discharged from 2010 to today can get digital copies of their records by creating an account on the VA e-benefits portal.

If you are a veteran who was discharged before 2010, your records are likely stored at the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). NARA does not store National Guard records. To request a copy of your records, you or a family member can complete Standard Form 180 and follow the mailing instructions. You can also submit the form electronically through the National Archives site.