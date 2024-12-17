Order a Veterans Memorial Cruciform

Overview
Title 51 of the PA Consolidated Statutes empowers the PA Veterans’ Memorial Commission to raise funds from the public and private sectors. Donations to the Memorial Trust Fund are tax-deductible under Section 170 of the Internal Revenue Code. These donations are considered contributions to the state for public purposes.
Engraving criteria
- Each section must have a maximum of five lines.
- Each 8"x 8" section is limited to 20 spaces.
- The full center section, which counts as three sections, is limited to 50 spaces.
- Spaces include letters, hyphens, commas, and blank spaces.
- You may not use "In Memory Of," but you may use "In Honor Of."
- You may not use birth and death dates, but you may use service dates.
Pricing
- A full cruciform costs $2,000 and measures 2’ x 2’.
- A single section is $500 and measures 8” x 8”.
- The first standard emblem is free. Each extra one costs $50. Standard emblems include branches of service, the American flag, the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, the Combat Infantry Badge, or emblems from national service organizations like the American Legion and VFW.
- Custom emblems are priced at $150 each.
How to pay by check
After we get your check and order forms, the engraver will create a mock-up/proof for your approval.
Please make checks out to: PA Veterans’ Memorial
You can mail them to:
Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial c/o PA Veterans’ Affairs
Fort Indiantown Gap Building 0-47
Annville, PA 17003-5002
Contact us
If you have any questions, please call us at (717) 861-8910 or (800) 547-2838.