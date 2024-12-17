Order a Replica of the Pennsylvania Veterans Memorial

About replicas
Replicas cost $15.00 each + $7.00 for shipping and handling.
Each replica is uniquely approved and numbered. The front showcases a 3-D aerial view of the memorial. The back includes a quote about the memorial's purpose, the artist's signature, and the authenticity number.
You can make your check or money order payable to:
AMVETS, Department of Pennsylvania
Then, you can mail your order form and your payment to:
AMVETS
Department of Pennsylvania Building 3-79
Fort Indiantown Gap Annville
PA 17003-5002
Contact us
For more information about donating to the memorial, or purchasing a replica, please call 717-861-8910.