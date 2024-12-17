Skip to main content

    Order a Replica of the Pennsylvania Veterans Memorial

    You can support the Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial by buying a replica of it. All proceeds go towards the Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial Fund. To order a replica, please download the order form, fill it out, pay by check, and send both by mail to AMVETS.

    Download the order form
    PA Veterans Memorial

    About replicas

    Replicas cost $15.00 each + $7.00 for shipping and handling. 

    Each replica is uniquely approved and numbered.  The front showcases a 3-D aerial view of the memorial. The back includes a quote about the memorial's purpose, the artist's signature, and the authenticity number.

    You can make your check or money order payable to:
    AMVETS, Department of Pennsylvania

    Then, you can mail your order form and your payment to:
    AMVETS
    Department of Pennsylvania Building 3-79
    Fort Indiantown Gap Annville
    PA 17003-5002

    Contact us

    For more information about donating to the memorial, or purchasing a replica, please call 717-861-8910.