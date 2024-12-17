Report a Concern

Overview
The health, safety, and well-being of our residents and staff are our top priorities at each of our six veterans' homes. We take any concerns from residents, their families, and staff very seriously. If you ever feel you are not being treated fairly, we want to know.
Ways to share your concerns
We’ve put together a list of resources to help you speak up. Please don't hesitate to share your thoughts!
If you think something is wrong or have questions about laws, rules, or the policies at any of our Veterans Homes, the DMVA’s Chief Compliance Officer wants to hear from you. Please call: 1-833-945 or report it online at: Ra-mvbvhcompliance@pa.gov.
This program lets people report any problems or rule violations. These problems can include things like:
- care
- abuse
- neglect
- treatment
- rights violations
- money management
- stolen property
To file a complaint, use the Resident Grievance form here.
The PA Department of Aging’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program helps solve problems for people living in nursing homes, assisted living, and personal care homes. Ombudsman teach residents about their rights and speak up for those who can't speak for themselves, making sure they get the best care. Learn more here.
The PA Department of Health licenses and oversees healthcare facilities like nursing homes and hospitals. All complaints are investigated and will remain confidential. If you have a complaint about a healthcare facility, including a nursing home, you can learn more here.