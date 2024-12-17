Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Military and Veteran Affairs

    Report a Concern

    If you ever feel you are not being treated fairly or have any other concerns, you can report it to the Department.

    Download the grievance form

    Overview

    The health, safety, and well-being of our residents and staff are our top priorities at each of our six veterans' homes. We take any concerns from residents, their families, and staff very seriously. If you ever feel you are not being treated fairly, we want to know.

    Ways to share your concerns

    We’ve put together a list of resources to help you speak up. Please don't hesitate to share your thoughts!

    If you think something is wrong or have questions about laws, rules, or the policies at any of our Veterans Homes, the DMVA’s Chief Compliance Officer wants to hear from you. Please call: 1-833-945 or report it online at: Ra-mvbvhcompliance@pa.gov

    This program lets people report any problems or rule violations. These problems can include things like:

    • care
    • abuse
    • neglect
    • treatment
    • rights violations
    • money management
    • stolen property

    To file a complaint, use the  Resident Grievance form here.

    The PA Department of Aging’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program helps solve problems for people living in nursing homes, assisted living, and personal care homes. Ombudsman teach residents about their rights and speak up for those who can't speak for themselves, making sure they get the best care. Learn more here

    The PA Department of Health licenses and oversees healthcare facilities like nursing homes and hospitals. All complaints are investigated and will remain confidential. If you have a complaint about a healthcare facility, including a nursing home, you can learn more here.