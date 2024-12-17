Skip to main content

    Department of Military and Veteran Affairs

    Book an Armory Event Space

    There are 61 armories available to rent, but only for civic organizations.

    Overview

    DMVA owns and runs approximately 75 armories across Pennsylvania, which are used by the Pennsylvania National Guard, under the management of the State Armory Board. Out of these, 61 armories are available to rent, but only for civic organizations.

    Organizations considered civic include:

    • Scouts – Cub/Boy/Girl
    • Red Cross
    • Salvation Army
    • United Way
    • American Legion
    • American Cancer Society
    • Toys for Tots
    • Local Fire Departments
    • Local Election Boards
    • Shriners

    DMVA’s Office of Facilities and Engineering approves the use of the armories and processes all rental agreements.

    Armories available to rent

    Click on the venue to view the contact information.

    Address: 22992 Center Street Extension Cambridge Springs, PA 16403

    Phone: 814-398-6004

     

    Address: 701 Petersburg Road Connellsville, PA 15425

    Phone: 724-628-6329

    Address: ​1455 North Market Street Elizabethtown, PA 17022

    Phone: 717-689-8050

    Address: ​51 West Clearview Road Hanover, PA 17331

    Phone: 717-689-8050

    Address: ​14th and Calder Streets Harrisburg, PA 17103

    Phone: 717-497-6806

    Address: ​515 East Samuels Avenue Hazleton, PA 18201

    Phone: 570-454-3981

    Address: 1000 East Cumberland Street Lebanon, PA 17042

    Phone: 717-279-2700

    Address: 490 East Main Street Nanticoke, PA 18634

    Phone: 570-735-6890

    Address: ​3003 State Route 492 New Milford, PA 18834

    Phone: 570-465-2252/2109

    Address: 2700 Southampton Road Philadelphia, PA 19154

    Phone: 215-856-5900

    Address: 747 West Main Street Plymouth, PA 18651

    Phone: 570-779-3221

    Address: 2601 River Road Reading, PA 19605

    Phone: ​610-378-4330

    Address: ​10025 South Mountain Road South Mountain, PA 17222

    Phone: 717-749-3311

    Address: ​500 Evergreen Drive Waynesburg, PA 15370

    Phone: 724-627-0529

    Address: ​280 Market Street Wilkes-Barre, PA 18704

    Phone: 570-288-6641

    Contact us

     For any questions, please contact  the DMVA Office of Facilities and Engineering: 

    Address: 11-64, Fort Indiantown Gap Annville, PA 17003-5002
    Phone: 717-861-8581
    Fax: 717-861-8413