Book an Armory Event Space

DMVA owns and runs approximately 75 armories across Pennsylvania, which are used by the Pennsylvania National Guard, under the management of the State Armory Board. Out of these, 61 armories are available to rent, but only for civic organizations.

Organizations considered civic include:

Scouts – Cub/Boy/Girl

Red Cross

Salvation Army

United Way

American Legion

American Cancer Society

Toys for Tots

Local Fire Departments

Local Election Boards

Shriners

DMVA’s Office of Facilities and Engineering approves the use of the armories and processes all rental agreements.