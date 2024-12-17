Book an Armory Event Space

Overview
DMVA owns and runs approximately 75 armories across Pennsylvania, which are used by the Pennsylvania National Guard, under the management of the State Armory Board. Out of these, 61 armories are available to rent, but only for civic organizations.
Organizations considered civic include:
- Scouts – Cub/Boy/Girl
- Red Cross
- Salvation Army
- United Way
- American Legion
- American Cancer Society
- Toys for Tots
- Local Fire Departments
- Local Election Boards
- Shriners
DMVA’s Office of Facilities and Engineering approves the use of the armories and processes all rental agreements.
Armories available to rent
Address: 22992 Center Street Extension Cambridge Springs, PA 16403
Phone: 814-398-6004
Address: 701 Petersburg Road Connellsville, PA 15425
Phone: 724-628-6329
Address: 1455 North Market Street Elizabethtown, PA 17022
Phone: 717-689-8050
Address: 51 West Clearview Road Hanover, PA 17331
Phone: 717-689-8050
Address: 14th and Calder Streets Harrisburg, PA 17103
Phone: 717-497-6806
Address: 515 East Samuels Avenue Hazleton, PA 18201
Phone: 570-454-3981
Address: 1000 East Cumberland Street Lebanon, PA 17042
Phone: 717-279-2700
Address: 490 East Main Street Nanticoke, PA 18634
Phone: 570-735-6890
Address: 3003 State Route 492 New Milford, PA 18834
Phone: 570-465-2252/2109
Address: 2700 Southampton Road Philadelphia, PA 19154
Phone: 215-856-5900
Address: 747 West Main Street Plymouth, PA 18651
Phone: 570-779-3221
Address: 2601 River Road Reading, PA 19605
Phone: 610-378-4330
Address: 10025 South Mountain Road South Mountain, PA 17222
Phone: 717-749-3311
Address: 500 Evergreen Drive Waynesburg, PA 15370
Phone: 724-627-0529
Address: 280 Market Street Wilkes-Barre, PA 18704
Phone: 570-288-6641
Contact us
For any questions, please contact the DMVA Office of Facilities and Engineering:
Address: 11-64, Fort Indiantown Gap Annville, PA 17003-5002
Phone: 717-861-8581
Fax: 717-861-8413