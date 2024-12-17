Apply to Become a Veterans' Home Volunteer

Overview
You can save the Veterans' Homes Volunteer application as a PDF. Print it or fill it out on your computer. Alternatively, complete it on the website and then save it. After finishing, email or mail it to the home. Application details are on page four. Thank you for your interest in volunteering. First, pick a home to volunteer at. Then, click on its application.
Choose which home you're interested applying to volunteer at:
- Delaware Valley Veterans Home, Philadelphia
- Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton (Lackawanna County)
- Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home, Hollidaysburg (Blair County)
- PA Soldiers' and Sailors Home, Erie (Erie County)
- Southeastern Veterans' Center, Spring City (Chester County)
- Southwestern Veterans' Center, Pittsburgh
Contact us
If you have questions about volunteering at one of the six Veterans Homes, call one of the our Volunteer Coordinators:
- Delaware Valley Veterans Home, Philadelphia (Philadelphia County), 215-856-2743
- Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton (Lackawanna County), 570-961-4380
- Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home, Hollidaysburg (Blair County), 814-696-5371
- Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors Home, Erie (Erie County), 814-878-4961
- Southeastern Veterans' Center, Spring City (Chester County), 610-948-2418
- Southwestern Veterans' Center, Pittsburgh (Allegheny County), 412-665-6790