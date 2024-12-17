Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Military and Veteran Affairs

    Apply to Become a Veterans' Home Volunteer

    Residents and staff at each Veterans Home build a supportive network. However, volunteers are vital for maintaining our positive, patriotic atmosphere. We welcome everyone, from students to retirees and veteran groups. They help with activities, outings, or simply spend time with residents. Moreover, volunteers join in special events like Veterans Day and Memorial Day celebrations.

    Overview

    You can save the Veterans' Homes Volunteer application as a PDF. Print it or fill it out on your computer. Alternatively, complete it on the website and then save it. After finishing, email or mail it to the home. Application details are on page four. Thank you for your interest in volunteering. First, pick a home to volunteer at. Then, click on its application.

    Contact us

    If you have questions about volunteering at one of the six Veterans Homes, call one of the our Volunteer Coordinators:

    • Delaware Valley Veterans Home, Philadelphia (Philadelphia County), 215-856-2743
    • Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton (Lackawanna County), 570-961-4380
    • Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home, Hollidaysburg (Blair County), 814-696-5371
    • Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors Home, Erie (Erie County), 814-878-4961
    • Southeastern Veterans' Center, Spring City (Chester County), 610-948-2418
    • Southwestern Veterans' Center, Pittsburgh (Allegheny County), 412-665-6790