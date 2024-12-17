Apply to Be a Mentor for the Keystone State Challenge Academy

Overview
The KSCA is looking for trustworthy and caring adult volunteers to mentor young people ages 16-18.
Mentors play an important role in helping cadets at KSCA. They serve as role models, give advice, and support the staff in creating a positive environment. Mentors also stay in touch with cadets after their time at KSCA, helping them with their goals in education, work, or volunteering. Each mentor will meet with a cadet regularly to make sure they are doing well. Cadets can nominate mentors, and volunteers can also apply to mentor a cadet.
Once selected, mentors will take training sessions to prepare for the job. All mentors must pass state and federal background checks before they can volunteer.
Contact us
For more information on how you can make a difference in a young person's life in as little as 4 hours per month, please contact: RA-MVPACHALLENGE@pa.gov