Apply to Be a Mentor for the Keystone State Challenge Academy

The KSCA is looking for trustworthy and caring adult volunteers to mentor young people ages 16-18.

Mentors play an important role in helping cadets at KSCA. They serve as role models, give advice, and support the staff in creating a positive environment. Mentors also stay in touch with cadets after their time at KSCA, helping them with their goals in education, work, or volunteering. Each mentor will meet with a cadet regularly to make sure they are doing well. Cadets can nominate mentors, and volunteers can also apply to mentor a cadet.

Once selected, mentors will take training sessions to prepare for the job. All mentors must pass state and federal background checks before they can volunteer.