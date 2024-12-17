Apply for Veterans' Home Residency

You can apply either online or by filling out an application and mailing it.

1. Mail-In Application



Print the application and mail it to the address on the first page.

2. Online Application

After completing the online application, save the form and email it to: RA-MVVA-HOMES@pa.gov.

Don't forget to ask your medical provider to complete the required forms (MA-51 and Activities of Daily Living Assessment Sheet).

If you have any questions or need help, email: RA-MVVA-HOMES@pa.gov.