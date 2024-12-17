Apply for Veterans' Home Residency

Overview
We believe every veteran who lives here is a hero. Pennsylvania's Veterans Homes are here to care for, honor, and respect veterans for their service and sacrifices.
You can only apply to a Pennsylvania Veterans Home if you are a resident of Pennsylvania or if you joined the military while living in Pennsylvania.
How to apply
You can apply either online or by filling out an application and mailing it.
1. Mail-In Application
Print the application and mail it to the address on the first page.
2. Online Application
After completing the online application, save the form and email it to: RA-MVVA-HOMES@pa.gov.
Don't forget to ask your medical provider to complete the required forms (MA-51 and Activities of Daily Living Assessment Sheet).
If you have any questions or need help, email: RA-MVVA-HOMES@pa.gov.
Important information you need to apply
Copies of the following documents should be attached to your application.
- Marriage documents (Required for a Spouse of a Veteran)
- Medical insurance documents
- A copy of the order declaring Power of Attorney or the legal guardian documentation
- Service-Connected Disability Letter from the Federal Veterans Administration, if applicable.
A doctor must complete, sign, and date your medical information.
You will be asked for the military discharge/separation document(s) such as a DD214. If you cannot locate your military discharge/separation document, contact your County Director of Veterans Affairs or the National Personnel Record's Center in St. Louis, Missouri at 1-866-272-6272 Option 1 or Archives.
You will be required to share your financial information after you submit your application. You can choose to complete the required form(s) by clicking on the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Revenue Admission Checklist and attach it to your application.