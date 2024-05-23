Transfer a Driver's License from Another State

To get a PA Driver's License, surrender your out-of-state license. It must be valid or expired for six months or less. Then, pass a vision test and fill out Form DL-180R. Provide proof of identity, residency, and your Social Security card.

New residents with the right out-of-state licenses don't need a knowledge test. The Pennsylvania Driver's Manual helps you drive safely in the state.

If you are a former resident of Pennsylvania returning to the state to the same address you occupied previously, you do not need to show proof of residency when obtaining a new Pennsylvania driver's license.

All documents must show the same name and date of birth or an association between the information on the documents. Additional documentation, like a marriage certificate or court order, may be required if a connection between documents cannot be established.

Out-of-state learner's permits can't be transferred. Expired out-of-state licenses over six months old require a Pennsylvania Learner's Permit. This needs knowledge and skills tests.

Note: Pennsylvania no longer accepts Puerto Rico-issued birth certificates before July 1, 2010. New, more secure certificates are available. Visit the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration website for details.