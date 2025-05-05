Transfer a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) HAZMAT Endorsement

3

At the Driver License Center, you will be required to successfully complete the HAZMAT Endorsement Knowledge Test (30 questions).

Note: If you do not pass the test the first time, you will have to return another day if you want to keep the HAZMAT Endorsement. You have 30 days to transfer your CDL to Pennsylvania after establishing residence. If you do not want to retain your HAZMAT Endorsement, you may transfer your out-of-state CDL to PA. You always have the option of adding the HAZMAT Endorsement at a later date.