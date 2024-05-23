Subscribe to Driver and Vehicle Services Update Bulletins

Skip to main content

    Overview

    When new Driver and Vehicle Services Update bulletins are released, they are posted to our website and sent by email to subscribers. 

    Subscribe or Change Your Email

    Send us an email with your business name and DIN/agent number to subscribe

    RA-pdotdvsnewsletter@pa.gov

    Bulletin Archive

    View all bulletins issued since 2005

    Note: You are responsible for sharing the information contained in the Driver and Vehicle Services Update newsletter with your respective staff members. If you would also like your respective staff members to receive the Driver and Vehicle Services Update newsletter, you may also submit their e-mail addresses as well. 

    In addition, it is a contract requirement that agents update their contract information with their most current e-mail information. Should you need to update your contract information, submit the information in writing to:

    Bureau of Motor Vehicles
    Regulated Client Services Unit, First Floor
    Riverfront Office Center
    1101 S. Front Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17104