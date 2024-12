If a car is salvaged, it means your insurance company said it's too damaged to fix. This situation normally occurs after an accident, storm, or theft, but there are other causes. Usually, these cars are not safe to drive or fix, so they get a special salvage certificate that says the car is damaged.

If your car is salvaged, please send a copy of the salvage certificate to PennDOT. You can email it to FRinsurance@pa.gov or fax it to 717-772-1550.