Submit a Statement of Non-Operation of a Vehicle

Overview
PennDOT does not receive notice of new insurance from companies. Therefore, PennDOT must send a proof letter asking the customer to provide verification that new insurance is in place for the vehicle(s) listed.
The letter will tell you what you need to do. Below is a summary of the different scenarios and what you need to do.
The "Statement of Non-Operation of a Vehicle" form is only needed for scenario #2 below (If you obtained valid insurance within 30 days from when your previous insurance was cancelled).
- Submit your new insurance online.
- If you did not operate the vehicle, please complete the "Statement of Non-Operation of Vehicle" (MV-221).
Note: If you operated the vehicle during the lapse, the vehicle registration will be suspended for three months. You will receive an official notice of suspension letter in the mail with instructions. Credit towards serving a three-month registration suspension will not begin until PennDOT receives the registration plate and card.
Please send PennDOT a signed letter from the insurance company's headquarters. This letter must be on the company's letterhead stating the date the policy resumed active coverage, policy number, policy effective and expiration dates, NAIC number and VIN. The letter, along with your current proof of insurance, can be submitted three ways:
- entered online
- emailed to FRInsurance@pa.gov
- faxed to 717-772-1550
Your license plate and registration card must be returned to PennDOT within 30 days from the insurance cancellation date. The plates and cards must be returned to:
Return Tag Unit
PO Box 68597
Harrisburg, PA 17106-8597
NOTE: If you do not send PennDOT your license plate and registration card within 30 days of the insurance cancellation date, the vehicle registration will be suspended for three months. You will receive an official notice of suspension letter in the mail. Credit towards serving a three-month registration suspension will not begin until PennDOT receives your registration plate and card.
Your vehicle registration will be suspended for three-months. You will receive an official notice or suspension letter in the mail. Credit towards serving a three-month registration suspension will not begin until PennDOT receives your license plate and registration card.
Please file a complaint with the Pennsylvania Insurance Department online or mail your complaint to
Pennsylvania Insurance Department
Bureau of Consumer Services
1209 Strawberry Square
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Please include your insurance company name and policy number. Upon your request and with proof of current insurance, a request will be made to PennDOT to hold any notice of suspension of the vehicle registration while the complaint is being reviewed.
Please send PennDOT a copy of the front and back of the Certificate of Title or a bill of sale. If you salvaged your vehicle; please provide PennDOT a copy of the salvage certificate.
Documentation can be sent to FRinsurance@pa.gov or faxed to 717-772-1550.
You have two options:
- Email a copy of your letter of repossession from the dealership or financial institution to FRInsurance@pa.gov or faxed to 717-772-1550; or
- Send PennDOT your vehicle registration plate and card within 30 days from the insurance cancellation date.
Vehicle registration plates and cards must be returned to:
Return Tag Unit
PO Box 68597
Harrisburg, PA 17106-8597
Please send PennDOT a copy of your out-of-state registration card or title. Documentation can be sent to FRinsurance@pa.gov or faxed to 717-772-1550.