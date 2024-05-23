Restore Your Vehicle Registration

Overview
Your vehicle registration might be suspended for different reasons. Here are the main ones and what you can do to get it back.
Reasons your registration may be suspended
If your car insurance is canceled, you need to show proof of your new insurance within 30 days. If you didn't have insurance for a short time and didn't drive, you also need to fill out the Form MV-221, "Statement of Non-operation of Vehicle." If you can't show new insurance and the form, you have to give back your license plate and card for three months.
If your registration is suspended, you have the option of paying a $500 fine and a restoration fee. You can only do this once a year. If you pay these fees and show proof of insurance, you can keep using your registration without waiting.
If you want to use this option, go to PennDOT's Online Services and click on "Restorations," then "Pay Your Civil Penalty Fee in Lieu of FR Suspension," and fill out the required steps. Or, you can mail a check or money order to the PA Department of Transportation with current proof of insurance and a Form MV-222 (PDF), "Application for Payment of Civil Penalty in Lieu of Registration Suspension." You can find information about fee on the Form MV-70S.
You need to obtain a letter from your insurance company's home office and have it signed by an underwriting manager/supervisor. The letter must indicate the name of insurer, policy number, vehicle identification number, the effective and expiration dates of your policy, along with a statement that your insurance was in effect at the time of the accident or violation. If unable to provide this letter, you must return your registration plate and registration card to serve a three-month suspension.
If you owe $250 or more in tolls and fees or you owe more money for more than four toll violations, your vehicle registration might be suspended.
The suspension stays until you pay what you owe and meet other requirements. If you don't pay by the deadline, your registration will be suspended indefinitely, and you will need to pay a fee to get it back.
All payments and tolls must be made to the PTC at 300 East Park Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17111.
All questions regarding these tolls must be directed to the PTC by calling (877) 736-6727, option 1.
PA Turnpike customers can learn more about toll registration enforcement online on the PA Turnpike website.
The suspension will remain in effect until compliance is confirmed by PPA and all other applicable restoration requirements are satisfied. If you fail to pay the issued parking tickets by the suspension effective date, an indefinite suspension will go into effect and an administrative hold will be placed on your vehicle registration.
All payments of tickets MUST be made to the Philadelphia Parking Authority ONLY. All questions regarding these tickets or citations must be directed to PPA. If you have questions, contact them on their website or by phone: (888) 591-3636.
You need to provide a copy of the front and back of the certificate of title or bill of sale identifying the vehicle and the new owner.
You need to provide a copy of the salvage certificate or letter of salvage from the insurance company indicating the new owner.
You have to give a copy of the repossession letter from the dealership or bank.