Restore Your Vehicle Registration

If your car insurance is canceled, you need to show proof of your new insurance within 30 days. If you didn't have insurance for a short time and didn't drive, you also need to fill out the Form MV-221, "Statement of Non-operation of Vehicle." If you can't show new insurance and the form, you have to give back your license plate and card for three months.

If your registration is suspended, you have the option of paying a $500 fine and a restoration fee. You can only do this once a year. If you pay these fees and show proof of insurance, you can keep using your registration without waiting.

If you want to use this option, go to PennDOT's Online Services and click on "Restorations," then "Pay Your Civil Penalty Fee in Lieu of FR Suspension," and fill out the required steps. Or, you can mail a check or money order to the PA Department of Transportation with current proof of insurance and a Form MV-222 (PDF), "Application for Payment of Civil Penalty in Lieu of Registration Suspension." You can find information about fee on the Form MV-70S.