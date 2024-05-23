Request a Vehicle Registration Restoration Requirements Letter

You can request a letter online that tells you how to restore your vehicle registration. Go to "Request a VR Restoration Requirements Letter." You'll need to give:

the first eight numbers of the vehicle title number

the last four numbers of the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)

the first two characters of the owner's last name or the first two characters of the company's name if it's a company vehicle.

Note: Insurance companies must tell PennDOT if your insurance is canceled, but they don't have to tell PennDOT if you get new insurance. It's your job to tell PennDOT about your new insurance. If you don't respond to PennDOT's letter, your registration might be suspended.