    Request School Bus Recertification Letter

    Access and print your school bus recertification letter. Log in to the online driver's license/photo ID to request your letter. 

    How to request school bus recertification letter

    You can request your school bus recertification letter online. Do this by logging into the online driver's license/photo ID login page.

    To login, you need:

    • Driver's license or photo ID number
    • Date of birth
    • Last 4 digits of your Social Security Number (SSN)

    Contact us

    Having trouble logging in? 

    Please call 717-412-5300.

    Language translation assistance is available.

    TTY callers — please dial 711 to reach us.

    Customer Call Center Hours: Monday through Friday (except holidays), from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET