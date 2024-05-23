How to request school bus recertification letter
You can request your school bus recertification letter online. Do this by logging into the online driver's license/photo ID login page.
To login, you need:
- Driver's license or photo ID number
- Date of birth
- Last 4 digits of your Social Security Number (SSN)
Contact us
Having trouble logging in?
Please call 717-412-5300.
Language translation assistance is available.
TTY callers — please dial 711 to reach us.
Customer Call Center Hours: Monday through Friday (except holidays), from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET